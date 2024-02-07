"Meat assault": the DIU tells how Russia is recruiting mercenaries from Syria for the war with Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 71539 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117956 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122800 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164762 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165209 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267616 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176850 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166843 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148609 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237695 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100553 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 65335 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 37603 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 34022 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 47402 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267616 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237695 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223016 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248473 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234612 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117956 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100392 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100826 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117318 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117956 views
"Meat assault": the DIU tells how Russia is recruiting mercenaries from Syria for the war with Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23454 views

Russia is recruiting mercenaries from Syria, who are being trained near Aleppo before being sent to war in Ukraine.

Russian mercenaries in Syria are first trained to start hostilities, then sent to Yakutia to work as security guards, and then lured to Buryatia to work, but there they are waiting to be mobilized into the Russian armed forces. This was stated by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports

The aggressor state of Russia is recruiting mercenaries in Syria to take part in hostilities against Ukraine. Training is taking place on Syrian territory near the city of Aleppo and the Kuweires airfield

- the DIU said in a statement.

Details 

As noted, the first batch - about 1,000 mercenaries - is undergoing training with an emphasis on combat operations in urban areas. Upon completion of the training, the Syrian mercenaries will be transported to the Khmeimim air base, and from there - to the territory of the Russian Federation.

Upon arrival in Russia, they are issued Russian passports and then mobilized into the occupation army.

Moscow is recruiting male population in Syria through travel companies, the GUR said. 

Syrians are first promised jobs as security guards at oil refineries in Yakutia, and then lured to "better-paid jobs" in Buryatia.

"In the city of Ulan-Ude, the certified mercenaries will be mobilized to the 5th Separate Guards Tank Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces (military unit 46108) and will take part in combat operations in Ukraine," the DIU emphasized. 

The intelligence also noted that the recruitment of Syrians for the war indicates a deterioration in the moral and psychological state of the Russian occupation forces due to large-scale losses and the need to replenish them for further meaty assaults.

Addendum

The video released by the GUR shows some Syrians with Russian passports made in 5 days.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
syriaSyria
ukraineUkraine

