"Meat assault": the DIU tells how Russia is recruiting mercenaries from Syria for the war with Ukraine

Russian mercenaries in Syria are first trained to start hostilities, then sent to Yakutia to work as security guards, and then lured to Buryatia to work, but there they are waiting to be mobilized into the Russian armed forces. This was stated by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The aggressor state of Russia is recruiting mercenaries in Syria to take part in hostilities against Ukraine. Training is taking place on Syrian territory near the city of Aleppo and the Kuweires airfield - the DIU said in a statement.

Details

As noted, the first batch - about 1,000 mercenaries - is undergoing training with an emphasis on combat operations in urban areas. Upon completion of the training, the Syrian mercenaries will be transported to the Khmeimim air base, and from there - to the territory of the Russian Federation.

Upon arrival in Russia, they are issued Russian passports and then mobilized into the occupation army.

Moscow is recruiting male population in Syria through travel companies, the GUR said.

Syrians are first promised jobs as security guards at oil refineries in Yakutia, and then lured to "better-paid jobs" in Buryatia.

"In the city of Ulan-Ude, the certified mercenaries will be mobilized to the 5th Separate Guards Tank Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces (military unit 46108) and will take part in combat operations in Ukraine," the DIU emphasized.

The intelligence also noted that the recruitment of Syrians for the war indicates a deterioration in the moral and psychological state of the Russian occupation forces due to large-scale losses and the need to replenish them for further meaty assaults.

Addendum

The video released by the GUR shows some Syrians with Russian passports made in 5 days.