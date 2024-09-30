Mayor: wreckage of enemy drone found near residential building in Obolon district of Kyiv

Wreckage of an enemy drone was found near a residential building in Kyiv's Obolon district, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"In the Obolon district, near one of the residential buildings, the wreckage of an enemy UAV was found. All necessary services are working on the spot," Klitschko wrote.

The attack on Kyiv lasted more than 5 hours, with no damage or casualties in the capital