Mayor: Two people were injured in morning attack on Kharkiv by Russian Federation

Two people were injured in Kharkiv as a result of a morning enemy missile strike, the city's mayor Igor Terekhov said during a telethon, UNN reports.

This morning there were 4 explosions in the city of Kharkiv. (...) Unfortunately, this morning we have two people who suffered from the shelling of the Russian aggressor - Terekhov said.

According to him, there is the destruction of the building of an educational institution and others.

Russian army attacked 4 regions with missiles in the morning: one killed and one wounded - Ministry of Internal Affairs