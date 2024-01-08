Mayor: Two people were injured in morning attack on Kharkiv by Russian Federation
Kyiv • UNN
According to Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, two people were injured as a result of the morning rocket attack by Russian troops on Kharkiv
Two people were injured in Kharkiv as a result of a morning enemy missile strike, the city's mayor Igor Terekhov said during a telethon, UNN reports.
This morning there were 4 explosions in the city of Kharkiv. (...) Unfortunately, this morning we have two people who suffered from the shelling of the Russian aggressor
According to him, there is the destruction of the building of an educational institution and others.
