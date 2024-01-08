Russian army attacked 4 regions with missiles in the morning: one killed and one wounded - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Russian troops launched a massive missile strike this morning, attacking four regions - Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky and Dnipropetrovs'k regions. One person was killed and one wounded, Interior Minister Igor Klimenko said on Monday, according to UNN.

Zaporizhzhia: rescuers and police are working at 6 locations - rockets hit residential areas, near houses. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, three people were injured. However, the head of Zaporizhzhya regional administration Yuriy Malashko reported four injured.

Dnipropetrovska oblast: in Novomoskovsk, a blast wave overturned a taxi, 8 passengers got out of the vehicle on their own. A total of 20 people, including 4 children, sought medical attention. Residential buildings were damaged.

A private house was destroyed in Kryvyi Rih district, one person died. A private house was also destroyed in Kryvyi Rih, and three people may be under the rubble. A shopping and entertainment center was also damaged.

Kharkiv region: according to preliminary data, the occupants struck at least 4 times in Kharkiv. An enterprise and an educational institution were damaged, one person was injured.

The occupants also attacked the town of Zmiiv, destroying a private house. Rescuers have rescued two people from the rubble, one more person may be trapped. The rescue operation continues.

Khmelnytsky region: several explosions were heard in the region. Rescuers and police are working at the sites of the explosions. Information about the victims is being clarified.

