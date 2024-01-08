Russian attack on Kyiv on January 2: the number of victims increased to three

The number of victims of the January 2 hostile attack on Kyiv has risen to three. One of the victims of the attack on a house in the Solomyansky district died in hospital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Monday, UNN reported.

One victim of the January 2 rocket attack on the capital has died in hospital. This is the third casualty in a house in the Solomyansky district that was hit by the attack - Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

As of today, a total of 22 people out of those hospitalized on December 29 and January 2 are currently being treated in Kyiv hospitals. One of them is in serious condition.

Earlier, 54 people were reported injured in Kyiv as a result of a hostile attack on January 2.

An enemy missile attack on Kyiv on January 2 damaged residential buildings, warehouses, private cars, and car dealerships in Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Pecherskyi, Desnianskyi, Obolonskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts of the capital.