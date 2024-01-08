ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Russian attack on Kyiv on January 2: the number of victims increased to three

Russian attack on Kyiv on January 2: the number of victims increased to three

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29404 views

The number of victims of the attack in Kyiv on January 2 increased to three; one victim died in hospital.

The number of victims of the January 2 hostile attack on Kyiv has risen to three. One of the victims of the attack on a house in the Solomyansky district died in hospital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Monday, UNN reported

One victim of the January 2 rocket attack on the capital has died in hospital. This is the third casualty in a house in the Solomyansky district that was hit by the attack

- Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

As of today, a total of 22 people out of those hospitalized on December 29 and January 2 are currently being treated in Kyiv hospitals. One of them is in serious condition.

Recall

Earlier, 54 people were reported injured in Kyiv  as a result of a hostile attack on January 2. 

An enemy missile attack on Kyiv on January 2 damaged residential buildings, warehouses, private cars, and car dealerships in Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Pecherskyi, Desnianskyi, Obolonskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts of the capital.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

