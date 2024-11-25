Explosion occurs in Odesa amid air raid alert - mayor

An explosion was heard in Odesa, Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"An explosion was heard in the city! Our defenders are working," Trukhanov said.

Prior to that, the mayor of Odesa reported an "enemy reconnaissance drone in our direction".

"Odesa region - air defense work on a reconnaissance UAV," the Ukrainian Air Force noted in Telegram.

Air raid alert in the region.

