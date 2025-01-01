Mayor: 7 people injured, two killed in morning Russian attack on Kyiv

Two people were killed and seven injured in a morning enemy strike on Kyiv, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko updated on Telegram, UNN reports.

Seven people were injured and two were killed in an early morning attack on the capital by enemy forces. Three of the victims were hospitalized, four were treated on the spot - Klitschko wrote.

