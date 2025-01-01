Mayor: 7 people injured, two killed in morning Russian attack on Kyiv

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 72042 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 154436 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131065 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138440 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136447 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175523 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111475 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167482 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104607 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113996 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135145 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134402 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 62293 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103562 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 105766 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 154414 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175505 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167468 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195053 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184169 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134395 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135142 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144235 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135781 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152859 views
Mayor: 7 people injured, two killed in morning Russian attack on Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29009 views

Two people were killed and seven were wounded in the morning attack on Kyiv. Three of the injured are in hospital, while four received medical treatment on the spot.

Two people were killed and seven injured in a morning enemy strike on Kyiv, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko updated on Telegram, UNN reports.

Seven people were injured and two were killed in an early morning attack on the capital by enemy forces. Three of the victims were hospitalized, four were treated on the spot

- Klitschko wrote.

Drone attack on Kyiv: already 7 casualties, including two pregnant women01.01.25, 11:25 • 26372 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv

Contact us about advertising