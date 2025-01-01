Mayor: 7 people injured, two killed in morning Russian attack on Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Two people were killed and seven were wounded in the morning attack on Kyiv. Three of the injured are in hospital, while four received medical treatment on the spot.
