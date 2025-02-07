“Maybe": Trump doesn't rule out talks with Putin

US President Donald Trump has said that he does not rule out the possibility of talking to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by Fox News, according to UNN.

Asked whether he planned to meet with Putin or just talk on the phone, Trump replied: “Maybe.

He also emphasized his previous relationship with the Russian dictator and noted that they had always had “good relations.

The Ukrainian leader notedthat it is important to meet personally with Trump before the US president meets with the Russian president, “otherwise it will look like a dialogue about Ukraine without Ukraine.”

Zelenskyy emphasized that his top priority is to raise the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine as part of any agreement to prevent a new Russian invasion in the future.

Recall

Trump says he is likely to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy next week.