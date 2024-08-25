ukenru
Massive explosion in a house in Poland: many injured, some missing

Massive explosion in a house in Poland: many injured, some missing

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23971 views

An explosion occurred in a residential building in Poznan, leading to a large-scale fire. 14 people were injured, including 11 firefighters, and two rescuers went missing. 120 people were evacuated.

On the night of August 25, a powerful explosion occurred in a residential building in the Polish city of Poznan. The fire injured 14 people, and there are some missing persons. This was reported by RMF24, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the fire first broke out in the basement of the house. Firefighters arrived at the scene.

An explosion occurred in the house during the rescue operations. Polish rescuers suggest that there could have been two explosions. The force of the impact was so great that the firefighters who first entered to extinguish the fire were thrown away. Fire trucks were damaged.

After the explosion, the fire quickly engulfed all floors and spread to the roof of a neighboring high-rise building. Twenty residents and 100 people from neighboring buildings were evacuated from the burning building.

The media reported that a gas cylinder had allegedly exploded in the basement, but firefighters did not confirm this information. 14 people were injured in the fire, including 11 firefighters and three bystanders. Two rescuers went missing.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

