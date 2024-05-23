Mass religious events outside religious buildings to be banned in Vinnytsia region

From June 15 to October 31, 2024, mass religious events outside religious buildings will be banned throughout the Vinnytsia region in order to avoid possible provocations. UNN reports with reference to the order of the Vinnytsia RMA.

Details

According to the order, in the context of russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, there is a risk of terrorist attacks, sabotage, rocket attacks and provocations in the Vinnytsia region. Therefore, the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration temporarily bans religious events outside of religious buildings.

Thus, in order to ensure the safety, life and health of citizens, mass public religious events outside religious buildings are prohibited in the region from June 15 to October 31, 2024.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation warned about a possible increase in religious conflicts, provocative fakes, manipulations and possible missile provocations by russia during the Easter holidays in Ukraine.

More than 1,000 amendments have been submitted to the draft law banning religious organizations affiliated with russia