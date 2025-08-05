Mass poisoning in a children's camp in Lviv region: 32 already hospitalized

Due to an outbreak of acute intestinal infection in a children's camp in the Lviv region, 32 people have already been hospitalized, the State Food and Consumer Service reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

In the "Friendli Camp" recreation camp... an outbreak of acute intestinal infection was recorded. As of 05.08.2025, 32 people have been hospitalized with the primary diagnosis of "acute intestinal infection" - reported the agency

Currently, specialists, as reported, "are conducting an epidemiological investigation to determine the source of infection, causes and conditions of the outbreak."

"The epidemiological investigation is ongoing," the State Food and Consumer Service noted.

And they indicated that to avoid food poisoning in the heat, it is necessary to comply with sanitary and hygienic requirements.

Recall

Earlier it was known that the number of children who were vacationing in a camp in the Lviv region and ended up in the hospital with signs of poisoning increased to at least 25.