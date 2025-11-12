Mass poisoning of dogs reported online: police investigating

Mass poisoning of dogs in Rivne region reported online, police are investigating the fact of cruel treatment of animals, the regional police department reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

As noted, the incident occurred in Rivne district.

"Today, November 12, during monitoring in one of the social networks, a post was found that in the village of Mala Liubasha unknown persons poisoned more than 15 dogs," the report says.

The police, as indicated, registered the information found and are conducting an investigation into this fact.

