12:03 PM • 1974 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
08:32 AM • 12574 views
Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, blackout schedules are in effect around the clock - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 25416 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 52125 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 74669 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 114303 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 55100 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 83512 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 68476 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 26403 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Publications
Exclusives
Mass poisoning of dogs reported online: police investigating

Kyiv • UNN

 • 362 views

Police are investigating a case of animal cruelty in Rivne district. In the village of Mala Liubasha, unknown individuals poisoned over 15 dogs.

Mass poisoning of dogs in Rivne region reported online, police are investigating the fact of cruel treatment of animals, the regional police department reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

As noted, the incident occurred in Rivne district.

"Today, November 12, during monitoring in one of the social networks, a post was found that in the village of Mala Liubasha unknown persons poisoned more than 15 dogs," the report says.

The police, as indicated, registered the information found and are conducting an investigation into this fact.

In Kharkiv region, a man shot two dogs with a hunting rifle that a local woman was walking10.11.25, 17:37 • 6658 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Animals
Social network