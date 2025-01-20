Man poisoned his common-law wife for months to steal car and money: man to be tried in Kyiv

A 67-year-old man had been poisoning his live-in girlfriend in Kyiv for months to take possession of her property. His case has already been referred to court. This is reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

...an indictment against a 67-year-old man was sent to court on the fact of the intentional murder of his common-law wife and illegal seizure of her car (paragraph 6, part 2, Article 115, part 2, Article 289 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the statement said.

Details

The investigation found that the 60-year-old Kyiv resident had been ill for the last year of her life, and before her death she was virtually bedridden - her arms and legs were swollen, her hair was falling out, and she had no strength or appetite. In just a year, a completely healthy person turned into a seriously ill person - she was hospitalized twice, but as soon as she returned home, her health deteriorated.

"The doctors called toxic hepatitis the cause of the woman's condition, but they could not explain what caused the sudden illness. All this time, her common-law husband, with whom she had been living together for more than 20 years, was by her side. Subsequently, the examination showed that the cause of the woman's death was liver disease caused by poisoning with a chemical substance that was spiked in her food. The pre-trial investigation revealed that the woman had been poisoned for a long time by her common-law husband. After her death, he took all of the deceased's savings and her Suzuki car, telling her family that the car had burned down in Irpin during the occupation," the prosecutor's office added.

Recall

In late July, law enforcement detained a mansuspected of poisoning his live-in girlfriend in Kyiv for 3 months to take possession of her property. After the woman's death, the man took her car and about $20,000, and faces life imprisonment.