Maldera announced the national team squad for the Nations League

$44.640.0251.510.01
ukenru
01:42 PM • 6180 views
The U.S. attorney general refused to investigate a Russian oligarch’s financing of Trump’s son’s wedding
12:49 PM • 7996 views
Russians strike Sumy with guided aerial bombs: six injured
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 10691 views
Autumn fogs are coming to Ukraine — nights will become cooler, while days will still indulge us with warmth
10:42 AM • 18663 views
The EU is preparing record support for Ukraine amid a harsh winter: how it will help Kyiv
September 16, 09:12 AM • 29815 views
Budget Gap in 2027: How Much Ukraine Is Short Of and Where They Will Look for the Money
September 16, 08:35 AM • 18090 views
There will be no new fines for speeding: Parliament rejected the bill
September 16, 06:33 AM • 21341 views
Russian drone strikes scheduled bus in Nikopol district: five killed, seven woundedPhoto
Exclusive
September 16, 06:01 AM • 34484 views
Will the delay in the Odrex case have consequences for the lawyers?
September 16, 04:58 AM • 21023 views
"Hellish" sanctions against Russia have moved closer to passage in the U.S. — only the final vote remains
September 16, 04:45 AM • 18672 views
German hospitals prepare for drone warfare and mass casualties; the Bundeswehr expects up to 1,000 wounded daily
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+21°
1m/s
42%
752mm
Popular news
Angelina Jolie arrived in Kharkiv with her son: what impressed the actress the mostPhotoSeptember 16, 06:47 AM • 6272 views
From foil to fishing nets: how completely ordinary household items found their role in the warSeptember 16, 06:59 AM • 29120 views
Parliament strengthened liability for fraudulent call centers — law adopted in full09:36 AM • 5514 views
Aviation under pressure: unfounded interpretation of aviation leasing taxation threatens budget revenues10:00 AM • 22845 views
Europe strengthens its defense – Ursula von der Leyen explained what will changePhoto11:06 AM • 15711 views
Publications
Europe strengthens its defense – Ursula von der Leyen explained what will changePhoto11:06 AM • 15805 views
Aviation under pressure: unfounded interpretation of aviation leasing taxation threatens budget revenues10:00 AM • 22943 views
Budget Gap in 2027: How Much Ukraine Is Short Of and Where They Will Look for the MoneySeptember 16, 09:12 AM • 29816 views
From foil to fishing nets: how completely ordinary household items found their role in the warSeptember 16, 06:59 AM • 29214 views
Will the delay in the Odrex case have consequences for the lawyers?
Exclusive
September 16, 06:01 AM • 34484 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Marchenko
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump Jr.
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lithuania
Germany
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mad Men" star Jon Hamm will become a father at 55; his wife made her first public appearance showing her pregnancySeptember 16, 12:06 AM • 34610 views
Steve Carell was named one of Hollywood’s most attractive mature men — the actor reacted to his new statusSeptember 15, 11:07 PM • 34581 views
Chuck Norris, Robert Redford and the star of "Buffy" were "forgotten" at the "2026 Emmys"September 15, 10:05 PM • 32643 views
Kelly Osbourne said she would never reconcile with her older sister and explained whySeptember 15, 09:06 PM • 32916 views
Eurovision 2027: Ukraine has begun accepting applications for the national selectionSeptember 15, 11:29 AM • 49455 views
Actual
Technology
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
MIM-104 Patriot
Sukhoi Su-24

Maldera announced the national team squad for the Nations League

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

Ukraine announced its squad for the Nations League matches against Hungary and Georgia. Hlan, Stepanov and Varfolomieiev received their first call-ups.

Maldera announced the national team squad for the Nations League

Ukraine national team head coach Andrea Mald-era has announced the squad for the senior team, which will prepare for the 2026/2027 Nations League matches against Hungary and Georgia, reports UNN. 

Details

Goalkeepers: Anatoliy Trubin ("Benfica"), Dmytro Riznyk ("Shakhtar"), Heorhii Yermakov ("Kharkiv");

Defenders: Illia Zabarnyi ("PSG"), Mykola Matviyenko and Valerii Bondar ("Shakhtar"), Taras Mykhavko ("Dynamo"), Vitaliy Mykolenko ("Everton"), Eduard Sarapii and Bohdan Mykhailichenko ("Polissia"), Illia Krupskyi ("Kharkiv"), Oleksandr Drambaiev "(LNZ"); 

Midfielders: Oleh Ocheretko and Yehor Nazaryna ("Shakhtar"), Volodymyr Brazhko and Mykola Shaparenko ("Dynamo"), Heorhii Sudakov ("Benfica").

Forwards: Viktor Tsyhankov ("Ajax"), Oleksandr Zubkov ("AEK"), Oleksandr Nazarenko ("Polissia"), Andrii Yarmolenko and Matvii Ponomarenko ("Dynamo"), Danylo Sikan ("Anderlecht"), Vladyslav Vanat ("Girona"), Roman Yaremchuk ("Olympiacos"), Artem Dovbyk ("Bologna"). 

Reserves: Oleksandr Romanchuk ("Universitatea"), Oleksandr Pikhalionok ("Dynamo"), Roman Vantukh ("Karpaty"), Dmytro Kryskiv, Oleksandr Karavaiev ("Shakhtar"), Artem Bondarenko ("Al-Ahli"), Ihor Krasnopir and Vladyslav Veleten ("Polissia"), Artem Shabanov ("Kharkiv") and Hennadii Synchuk ("Montreal"). 

It should be noted that winger Maksym Khlan of Poland's "Górnik," Artem Stepanov of the Netherlands' "Utrecht," and midfielder Ivan Varfolomieiev of England's "Lincoln" have received their first call-ups. 

In addition, Oleksandr Andrievskyi of "Polissia," who last appeared for the senior team in 2017, is returning to the national team. 

Additional information

Ukraine will begin its Nations League campaign on September 25 with an away match against Hungary. Our national team has been placed in Group B2 of the 2026/2027 Nations League, where, besides Hungary, Georgia and Northern Ireland will also compete. The tournament is linked to qualification for Euro 2028.

On September 28, Ukraine will also play Georgia away, while the next two matches will nominally be home fixtures: 

  • October 2 against Northern Ireland; 
    • October 5 against Hungary. 

      The venue for the home match against Georgia, which is scheduled to take place in November, has not yet been determined. 

      The Ukrainian national team will play its "home" Nations League matches in Slovakia20.07.26, 18:14 • 4409 views

      Pavlo Bashynskyi

      Sports
      Matviyenko Mykola Oleksandrovych
      Shakhtar (Donetsk)
      FC Dynamo Kyiv
      Viktor Tsygankov
      Artem Dovbyk
      Girona FC
      Slovakia
      Hungary
      Ukraine
      Georgia