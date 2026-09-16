Maldera announced the national team squad for the Nations League

Ukraine national team head coach Andrea Mald-era has announced the squad for the senior team, which will prepare for the 2026/2027 Nations League matches against Hungary and Georgia, reports UNN.

Details

Goalkeepers: Anatoliy Trubin ("Benfica"), Dmytro Riznyk ("Shakhtar"), Heorhii Yermakov ("Kharkiv");

Defenders: Illia Zabarnyi ("PSG"), Mykola Matviyenko and Valerii Bondar ("Shakhtar"), Taras Mykhavko ("Dynamo"), Vitaliy Mykolenko ("Everton"), Eduard Sarapii and Bohdan Mykhailichenko ("Polissia"), Illia Krupskyi ("Kharkiv"), Oleksandr Drambaiev "(LNZ");

Midfielders: Oleh Ocheretko and Yehor Nazaryna ("Shakhtar"), Volodymyr Brazhko and Mykola Shaparenko ("Dynamo"), Heorhii Sudakov ("Benfica").

Forwards: Viktor Tsyhankov ("Ajax"), Oleksandr Zubkov ("AEK"), Oleksandr Nazarenko ("Polissia"), Andrii Yarmolenko and Matvii Ponomarenko ("Dynamo"), Danylo Sikan ("Anderlecht"), Vladyslav Vanat ("Girona"), Roman Yaremchuk ("Olympiacos"), Artem Dovbyk ("Bologna").

Reserves: Oleksandr Romanchuk ("Universitatea"), Oleksandr Pikhalionok ("Dynamo"), Roman Vantukh ("Karpaty"), Dmytro Kryskiv, Oleksandr Karavaiev ("Shakhtar"), Artem Bondarenko ("Al-Ahli"), Ihor Krasnopir and Vladyslav Veleten ("Polissia"), Artem Shabanov ("Kharkiv") and Hennadii Synchuk ("Montreal").

It should be noted that winger Maksym Khlan of Poland's "Górnik," Artem Stepanov of the Netherlands' "Utrecht," and midfielder Ivan Varfolomieiev of England's "Lincoln" have received their first call-ups.

In addition, Oleksandr Andrievskyi of "Polissia," who last appeared for the senior team in 2017, is returning to the national team.

Additional information

Ukraine will begin its Nations League campaign on September 25 with an away match against Hungary. Our national team has been placed in Group B2 of the 2026/2027 Nations League, where, besides Hungary, Georgia and Northern Ireland will also compete. The tournament is linked to qualification for Euro 2028.

On September 28, Ukraine will also play Georgia away, while the next two matches will nominally be home fixtures:

October 2 against Northern Ireland;

October 5 against Hungary.

The venue for the home match against Georgia, which is scheduled to take place in November, has not yet been determined.

The Ukrainian national team will play its "home" Nations League matches in Slovakia