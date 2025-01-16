Majority of combat actions recorded in Pokrovske and Kursk sectors - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 89 combat engagements have already taken place. Most of the fighting was recorded in the Pokrovske and Kursk sectors, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's report.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our units three times in the areas of Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

In the Liman sector, the invading army launched nine attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Kopanky, Novosergiyivka, Hrekivka, Novoplatonivka, Terny and Zarichne. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Seversky sector, the units of the Defense Forces repelled three attacks of the Russian invaders, one firefight is currently ongoing. The enemy attacked our defensive positions near Verkhnekamianske and Ivano-Daryivka. Siversk came under attack by enemy aircraft.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked six times in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Bila Hora and Hryhorivka. In the Toretsk sector, eight hostile attacks took place in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske, Leonidivka and Shcherbynivka. Ukrainian troops have already repelled two of them, and the fighting continues.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 31 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Zelene Pole, Yelizavetivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Petropavlivka, Andriivka, Kurakhove, Dachne and Yantarne. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 30 enemy attacks, with one firefight still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the invaders attacked ten times near Kostiantynopil, Velyka Novosilka and Vremivka. Three attacks have already been repelled. The fighting continues. The enemy bombed Novopil and Kostiantynopil with aerial vehicles.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the occupation forces made one assault on the positions of Ukrainian troops near Novodanylivka.

Once the enemy tried to storm the positions of our defenders in the Prydniprovskyi sectorto no avail.

The operation in the Kursk regioncontinues. Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight attacks by the invading forces today, and three firefights are currently underway. The enemy launched 250 artillery strikes, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations at the Kharkiv and Hulyaypillia directions since the beginning of the day, the General Staff summarized.

