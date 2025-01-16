Majority of combat actions recorded in Pokrovske and Kursk sectors - General Staff

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 127573 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116101 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124148 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125431 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 156575 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108105 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153473 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104155 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113746 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117081 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106737 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 34893 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115197 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113142 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 34072 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 127573 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 156575 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153473 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182493 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 171936 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113142 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115197 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137950 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130012 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147623 views
Actual
Majority of combat actions recorded in Pokrovske and Kursk sectors - General Staff

Majority of combat actions recorded in Pokrovske and Kursk sectors - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26126 views

There were 89 combat engagements in various frontline areas, with the largest number of attacks in the Pokrovske sector - 31. In the Kursk sector, the enemy launched 250 artillery strikes, and Ukrainian troops repelled eight attacks.

Since the beginning of the day, 89 combat engagements have already taken place. Most of the fighting was recorded in the Pokrovske and Kursk sectors, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's report.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our units three times in the areas of Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

In the Liman sector, the invading army launched nine attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Kopanky, Novosergiyivka, Hrekivka, Novoplatonivka, Terny and Zarichne. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Seversky sector, the units of the Defense Forces repelled three attacks of the Russian invaders, one firefight is currently ongoing. The enemy attacked our defensive positions near Verkhnekamianske and Ivano-Daryivka. Siversk came under attack by enemy aircraft.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked six times in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Bila Hora and Hryhorivka. In the Toretsk sector, eight hostile attacks took place in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske, Leonidivka and Shcherbynivka. Ukrainian troops have already repelled two of them, and the fighting continues.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 31 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Zelene Pole, Yelizavetivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Petropavlivka, Andriivka, Kurakhove, Dachne and Yantarne. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 30 enemy attacks, with one firefight still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the invaders attacked ten times near Kostiantynopil, Velyka Novosilka and Vremivka. Three attacks have already been repelled. The fighting continues. The enemy bombed Novopil and Kostiantynopil with aerial vehicles.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the occupation forces made one assault on the positions of Ukrainian troops near Novodanylivka.

Once the enemy tried to storm the positions of our defenders in the Prydniprovskyi sectorto no avail.

The operation in the Kursk regioncontinues. Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight attacks by the invading forces today, and three firefights are currently underway. The enemy launched 250 artillery strikes, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations at the Kharkiv and Hulyaypillia directions since the beginning of the day, the General Staff summarized.

Plus 1480 occupants and 11 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses16.01.25, 08:01 • 24835 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising