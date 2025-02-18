ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron: Without security guarantees for Ukraine, new agreements could repeat the fate of Minsk

Macron: Without security guarantees for Ukraine, new agreements could repeat the fate of Minsk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 123774 views

The French president said that peace in Ukraine is possible only if Russia stops its aggression and provides reliable security guarantees. Macron discussed this issue with the leaders of the EU, the US, and Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that peace in Ukraine is only possible if Russia stops its aggression and provides strong and reliable security guarantees for Ukraine. Without such guarantees, there is a risk of repeating the scenario of the Minsk agreements, which did not bring long-term peace. This was reported by UNN with reference to Emmanuel Macron's Twitter account (X) .

Details

After holding an emergency summit with EU leaders, French President Emmanuel Macron held talks with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

The French leader noted that in order to achieve a stable peace, it is necessary not only to cease fire, but also to create reliable mechanisms to guarantee security for Ukraine.

Macron emphasized that without such guarantees, any ceasefire agreement could be as ineffective as the Minsk agreements, which failed to prevent the escalation of the conflict.

We will work on this together with all Europeans, Americans and Ukrainians. This is a key point.We are convinced that Europeans must invest better, more and together in their security and defense - both today and in the future

- the French President said in a statement.

In addition, the French President emphasized the need to strengthen European defense and accelerate the implementation of the EU's sovereignty and security strategy, defined at the Versailles Summit in 2022. He stated that the European Commission would continue to work to support Ukraine and invest in European defense.

Recall

Macron initiated an emergency summit of EU leaders in Paris due to statements by US President Donald Trump.

EU leaders at a meeting in Paris supported the strategy of “peace through strength” for Ukraine. Europe is ready to increase military assistance and provide security guarantees while preserving Ukraine's sovereignty.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
european-commissionEuropean Commission
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
parisParis
franceFrance
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

