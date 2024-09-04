Lviv has 50 injured after night attack by Russia, including 8 children - city council

Following Russia's night attack on Lviv, 50 people, including 8 children, were hospitalized, seven of them critical, and there is a need for blood donors, the Lviv City Council reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

As of 12:00, 50 people, including 8 children, have already sought medical care at the First Medical Unit hospitals. There are seven critical patients in the hospitals. Another 8 patients with shrapnel penetrating wounds are currently in surgery - the city council wrote on Telegram.

Reportedly, the situation has created a need for donated blood. "All blood components are needed right now. We urge Lviv residents and guests to come to the City Blood Center and help the victims," the mayor's office said.

