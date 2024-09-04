Lviv has 50 injured after night attack by Russia, including 8 children - city council

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123304 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 127038 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 208082 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158540 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155791 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144163 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 203449 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112551 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191570 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105169 views

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 84134 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 57946 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 102411 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 94794 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 42613 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 208082 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 203449 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 191570 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 218159 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 206037 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 20798 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 38687 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152320 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151450 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155440 views
Lviv has 50 injured after night attack by Russia, including 8 children - city council

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25373 views

After the night attack on Lviv by the Russian Federation, 50 people, including 8 children, were treated in hospitals. There are critical patients and wounded in operating rooms, and there is a need for donor blood of all components.

Following Russia's night attack on Lviv, 50 people, including 8 children, were hospitalized, seven of them critical, and there is a need for blood donors, the Lviv City Council reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

As of 12:00, 50 people, including 8 children, have already sought medical care at the First Medical Unit hospitals. There are seven critical patients in the hospitals. Another 8 patients with shrapnel penetrating wounds are currently in surgery

- the city council wrote on Telegram.

Reportedly, the situation has created a need for donated blood. "All blood components are needed right now. We urge Lviv residents and guests to come to the City Blood Center and help the victims," the mayor's office said.

Rescue operations in Lviv after Russian shelling are completed: 7 dead, including two children. 53 injured04.09.24, 12:58 • 17049 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

