Rescue operations in Lviv after Russian shelling are completed: 7 dead, including two children. 53 injured

Emergency and rescue operations have been completed in Lviv to eliminate the consequences of the morning enemy shelling of the city. According to the State Emergency Service, seven people were killed in the Russian attack, including two children. 53 people were injured, reports UNN.

Emergency workers rescued 12 people. Fifty-three people were injured. Unfortunately, seven died, including, according to updated data, two children (7 and 14 years old) - the State Emergency Service said in a Telegram message.

As noted, psychologists provided assistance to 103 victims, including 16 children.

More than 150 rescuers and 38 units of special equipment were involved in the response to the Russian attack.





Mayor: Russia's night attack on Lviv claimed 7 lives already