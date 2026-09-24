Lukashenko pardoned 15 more people, including 13 political prisoners

Alexander Lukashenko

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko pardoned another 15 people, UNN reports, citing BELTA.

Details

According to Belarusian media, 13 of them were sentenced for crimes of an “extremist” nature. This is usually how political prisoners are described.

“They all submitted petitions for clemency, admitted their guilt, repented for what they had done, and also promised to lead law-abiding lives,” the statement says.

Their names have not been disclosed. 10 of the 15 people released are women.

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