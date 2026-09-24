Lukashenko pardoned 15 more people, including 13 political prisoners

$44.860.0751.190.15
ukenru
03:01 PM • 2692 views
Trump, together with his wife, welcomed Xi's motorcade near the White House and immediately declared a "great friendship"PhotoVideo
01:53 PM • 11618 views
Oil prices rose by 2%, while diesel in Europe is breaking records
01:33 PM • 8026 views
In Ukraine, the additional payment for teachers in frontline areas has been retained — how much educators will receive
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 19391 views
The Ministry of Finance confirmed that it is working on the issue of taxing aircraft leasing
10:29 AM • 24411 views
EU approved nearly €3 billion for Ukraine after it completed 10 reform steps
09:57 AM • 23613 views
Zelenskyy called the G20 summit in the United States "one of the best" opportunities to meet with Putin
September 24, 08:59 AM • 17950 views
Russian strikes claimed the lives of 8 people and injured more than 20; Nova Poshta was affected — consequences by regionPhotoVideo
September 24, 08:00 AM • 24420 views
Zelenskyy explained how Ukraine is collecting one or two air defense missiles at a time
Exclusive
September 24, 06:56 AM • 28470 views
A boy was born at a maternity hospital in Kyiv during the explosionsPhotoVideo
September 24, 05:21 AM • 28066 views
Four "Zircon" missiles and three ballistic missiles were neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's massive attack
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
2.5m/s
72%
749mm
Popular news
A discrepancy of UAH 73.5 million: how much did the NHSU actually pay the Odrex clinic?September 24, 06:00 AM • 36435 views
Top 5 Simple Fall Cookie RecipesPhotoSeptember 24, 06:25 AM • 38153 views
"General Winter will change sides": Zelenskyy warned Russia of a "painful" winter in the event of Russian attacks on energy infrastructureSeptember 24, 06:40 AM • 12199 views
Expensive motorcycles and hundreds of thousands from private clinics: what the declarations of NMU Rector Kuchin concealSeptember 24, 09:32 AM • 25074 views
Does Ukrainian weaponry have an advantage over Western weaponry, and what does battle-proof have to do with it?Photo10:30 AM • 20851 views
Publications
The Ministry of Finance confirmed that it is working on the issue of taxing aircraft leasing
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 19366 views
Russia wants to carry out an operation similar to Ukraine’s “Spiderweb” against three European countries — media12:30 PM • 11708 views
Does Ukrainian weaponry have an advantage over Western weaponry, and what does battle-proof have to do with it?Photo10:30 AM • 21037 views
Expensive motorcycles and hundreds of thousands from private clinics: what the declarations of NMU Rector Kuchin concealSeptember 24, 09:32 AM • 25269 views
Top 5 Simple Fall Cookie RecipesPhotoSeptember 24, 06:25 AM • 38348 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Ursula von der Leyen
Nikol Pashinyan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
China
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A 6-year-old girl set a world record for solving a Rubik’s CubeVideo02:19 PM • 3136 views
Gucci is selling new models of luxury sneakers labeled "Made in China" — how much they cost and why they are being criticized02:08 PM • 3182 views
Kim Kardashian showed off her famous curves in a pink bikini and her getaway with HamiltonPhotoSeptember 23, 02:01 PM • 41145 views
Arnold Schwarzenegger visited Oktoberfest again and conducted an orchestraPhotoSeptember 23, 12:38 PM • 48460 views
"Not like any role before": Tom Cruise opens up about his new film from the Oscar-winning directorVideoSeptember 23, 11:36 AM • 49934 views
Actual
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post
Nord Stream 2
Brent Crude

Lukashenko pardoned 15 more people, including 13 political prisoners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

The Belarusian dictator pardoned 15 people, 13 of whom were convicted of “extremist” crimes. Among those released were 10 women.

Lukashenko pardoned 15 more people, including 13 political prisoners
Alexander Lukashenko

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko pardoned another 15 people, UNN reports, citing BELTA.

Details

According to Belarusian media, 13 of them were sentenced for crimes of an “extremist” nature. This is usually how political prisoners are described.

“They all submitted petitions for clemency, admitted their guilt, repented for what they had done, and also promised to lead law-abiding lives,” the statement says.

Their names have not been disclosed. 10 of the 15 people released are women.

The United States wants to buy cheaper potash from Belarus; Trump announced preparations for a major deal21.09.26, 19:12 • 5853 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World