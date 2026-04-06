$43.650.1650.310.14
ukenru
Exclusive
04:58 PM • 3466 views
"Lukashenka will become a legitimate target" - military assessed the risks of an offensive against Ukraine from Belarus
03:34 PM • 10605 views
MP Kachnyi suspected of illicit enrichment of almost UAH 13 million
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 14058 views
How Zelenskyy's visit to Syria opens new opportunities for Ukraine
01:34 PM • 15592 views
Frost and stormy winds are heading to Ukraine, posing a threat to fruit trees
12:42 PM • 15491 views
The cost of homemade Easter cake increased by 12% in 2026 - analysts
April 6, 09:58 AM • 19055 views
Parcels, digital platforms, military levy. Committee approved tax changes from IMF package, next - parliament's vote
April 6, 08:23 AM • 25789 views
Diesel in Ukraine sharply increased in price over the weekend: where is the cheapest place to refuel on April 6
April 6, 06:00 AM • 28279 views
Artemis II entered the Moon's sphere of influence for the first time in 50 yearsVideo
April 6, 04:08 AM • 31522 views
Three people, including a child, died in Odesa after a night attack by Russia - OMA
April 5, 11:39 AM • 55076 views
Strike on Lukoil oil refinery and port on the Baltic Sea - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
4.3m/s
61%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Germany, a vial labeled "Polonium-210" was found during an Easter egg huntPhotoApril 6, 09:47 AM • 11703 views
How to get rid of bed bugs: effective methods, remedies, and tipsPhotoApril 6, 10:09 AM • 29075 views
Lisa Kudrow said she felt secondary among the 'Friends' castPhotoVideoApril 6, 10:58 AM • 15513 views
Kate Middleton appeared at a public Easter celebration after a difficult diagnosisApril 6, 11:25 AM • 11178 views
Why did the doctor accused of medical negligence at Odrex start a blog and criticize the judge?Photo11:53 AM • 19166 views
Publications
How to properly prune grapes in spring and autumn to get a bountiful harvestPhoto04:13 PM • 6004 views
Why did the doctor accused of medical negligence at Odrex start a blog and criticize the judge?Photo11:53 AM • 19353 views
How to get rid of bed bugs: effective methods, remedies, and tipsPhotoApril 6, 10:09 AM • 29275 views
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holidayApril 5, 05:22 AM • 121646 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?April 4, 02:09 PM • 121475 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Yulia Svyrydenko
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
State Border of Ukraine
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
My conscience doesn't bother me - Topolya on divorce from his wife05:48 PM • 72 views
Lisa Kudrow said she felt secondary among the 'Friends' castPhotoVideoApril 6, 10:58 AM • 15658 views
Pepsi ends sponsorship of UK festival where Kanye West was set to headlineApril 5, 03:58 PM • 33866 views
"Closer to the Moon than to Earth": Artemis II crew shows epic photos from spacePhotoVideoApril 4, 10:47 AM • 47005 views
US court dismisses most of Blake Lively's claims against Justin BaldoniPhotoApril 4, 07:41 AM • 47886 views
Actual
Technology
Forbes
Fox News
Brent Crude
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

"Lukashenka will become a legitimate target" - military assessed the risks of an offensive against Ukraine from Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3482 views

Statements about an offensive from Belarus are psychological pressure, as the Belarusian army does not have the resources for an attack. In the event of an invasion, Lukashenka will become a legitimate target.

"Lukashenka will become a legitimate target" - military assessed the risks of an offensive against Ukraine from Belarus

Statements about a possible offensive from the territory of Belarus against Ukraine have no real military basis and are an element of information and psychological pressure. This opinion was expressed in a comment to UNN by retired Colonel Serhiy Hrabsʹkyy and military expert Oleksiy Hetman.

Recently, information appeared that Russia plans to create bases for launching long-range drones in Belarus, which could significantly increase the threat to Ukraine. That is why a number of media outlets began to spread information about Belarus' possible entry into the war. 

"This is an old and primitive information operation"

According to Serhiy Hrabsʹkyy, such statements do not correspond to the real situation and are actively used to pressure society.

This information is so primitive and old that it was debunked a month or two ago. Belarus cannot enter the war independently. In fact, it is not a separate military force, but an element of the Russian military system, which acts exclusively on the instructions of the Russian General Staff.

- he explained.

Limited capabilities of the Belarusian army

The expert emphasizes that even formally, the Belarusian army does not have the resources for a full-scale offensive.

The size of the Belarusian army is about 65,000, but the number of truly combat-ready units is a maximum of 15-17,000. These are people without combat experience, with equipment from the early 90s. They have neither the resources nor the infrastructure to conduct offensive operations.

- Hrabsʹkyy noted.

In addition, a significant part of the weapons stocks was exported to Russia.

Belarus as a resource, but not as a threat of offensive

At the same time, Hrabsʹkyy admits that Belarus can be used by Russia as an auxiliary resource in the war, but not as an independent direction of attack. This refers, in particular, to possible mobilization and the use of human resources.

Yes, theoretically, Belarus can be used as an auxiliary element - as a resource for manning Russian troops. They can mobilize up to 200,000 people within a few months. But today there are no signs of such a scenario.

- Hrabsʹkyy noted.

Geography and fortifications play in Ukraine's favor

Oleksiy Hetman points out that even a theoretical offensive from Belarus is complicated by both geography and the preparation of Ukrainian defense.

The border with Belarus is one of the most fortified. There is difficult terrain - forests, swamps, a limited number of directions for movement. All these passages are under our fire control, mined, and it is practically impossible to pass there.

- he explained.

According to him, the experience of 2022 confirmed these conclusions, when Russian troops could not realize their plans even in the most convenient direction. The probability of Belarus entering the war is close to zero.

 Hetman also emphasizes that political statements from Minsk are not new and have been repeated for several years.

The probability of Belarus entering the war is close to zero. Such statements are not new - these are attempts to show loyalty to the Kremlin. But there are no real prerequisites for this.

- the expert noted.

He adds that in such a scenario, Belarus will immediately become a party to aggression with all the consequences.

If at least one Belarusian soldier crosses the border of Ukraine, it will be recognized as an act of aggression. After that, Belarus becomes a legitimate target. We will strike at military and industrial facilities. And Lukashenka understands this perfectly, I know that he was directly given to understand, not publicly, that he can also become a target.

- Hetman emphasized.

Drone bases in Belarus - not news and not a critical threat

Both experts agree that information about drone bases is not new and is also used in the information war.

This information appeared even earlier. It is not about launch sites, but about possible control stations or signal relay. This is ordinary information pressure, there is nothing fundamentally new here.

- Hetman explained.

Serhiy Hrabsʹkyy adds that even if such objects appear, it does not change the situation for Ukraine.

If some bases or drone control points are created there, it's not a problem. It means only one thing: we have additional targets to hit.

- he noted.

Thus, both experts emphasize that talks about an offensive from Belarus are exaggerated and aimed at psychological pressure. As of now, there are no real prerequisites for such a scenario, and any actions by Minsk will have critical consequences for it.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Forbes
Ukraine