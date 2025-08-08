Lukashenka: Trump must always understand that Putin can send him "to hell"
Kyiv • UNN
The dictator of Belarus stated that Donald Trump, when issuing ultimatums to Russia, "must understand the possibility of a harsh response" from Vladimir Putin.
The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenka, stated that US President Donald Trump, by issuing ultimatums to Russia, should understand that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin can tell him to "get lost," UNN reports, citing Lukashenka's interview.
Details
That's not how it's done. Listen, I came, gave 50 days. He must always understand that he can be told to f*** off. Well, he hasn't yet, but he can
Recall
During a conversation with Vladimir Putin, Alexander Lukashenka stated that Donald Trump "is doing the right thing by bending Europe over" and offered Minsk as a venue for negotiations between Russia, Ukraine, and the USA. He also emphasized that Russia would not lose in Ukraine.