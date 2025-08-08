$41.460.15
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyed
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
Lukashenka: Trump must always understand that Putin can send him "to hell"

Kyiv • UNN

The dictator of Belarus stated that Donald Trump, when issuing ultimatums to Russia, "must understand the possibility of a harsh response" from Vladimir Putin.

Lukashenka: Trump must always understand that Putin can send him "to hell"

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenka, stated that US President Donald Trump, by issuing ultimatums to Russia, should understand that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin can tell him to "get lost," UNN reports, citing Lukashenka's interview.

Details

That's not how it's done. Listen, I came, gave 50 days. He must always understand that he can be told to f*** off. Well, he hasn't yet, but he can

Lukashenka said.

Recall

During a conversation with Vladimir Putin, Alexander Lukashenka stated that Donald Trump "is doing the right thing by bending Europe over" and offered Minsk as a venue for negotiations between Russia, Ukraine, and the USA. He also emphasized that Russia would not lose in Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine