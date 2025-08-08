The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenka, stated that US President Donald Trump, by issuing ultimatums to Russia, should understand that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin can tell him to "get lost," UNN reports, citing Lukashenka's interview.

That's not how it's done. Listen, I came, gave 50 days. He must always understand that he can be told to f*** off. Well, he hasn't yet, but he can Lukashenka said.

During a conversation with Vladimir Putin, Alexander Lukashenka stated that Donald Trump "is doing the right thing by bending Europe over" and offered Minsk as a venue for negotiations between Russia, Ukraine, and the USA. He also emphasized that Russia would not lose in Ukraine.