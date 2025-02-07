ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Long-time Ukrainian Ambassador to Belarus Kyzym resigns

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22613 views

Ihor Kyzym, who served as Ukraine's ambassador to Belarus from 2017 to 2023, has announced his resignation from the diplomatic service. The diplomat explained his decision by personal reasons, but plans to continue his activities in other areas.

Ambassador-at-Large for Belarus of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Ukraine's Ambassador to Belarus in 2017-2023 Ihor Kyzym announced that he was leaving the diplomatic service, UNN reports.

Today, for purely personal reasons, I have decided to resign from the diplomatic service and take a "well-deserved rest". Every person comes to a time when you realize that age is taking its toll and you cannot give one hundred percent to your work. But I cannot work in any other way, and in the current conditions I consider it unfair to the service to which I have devoted almost all my life

- Kyzym wrote on Facebook.

He indicated that he had no intention of "giving up everything and joining the ‘couch potatoes’" and believed that he could "be useful in areas where (his) experience and competencies would be useful.

Addendum

Ihor Kyzym became Ukraine's ambassador to Belarus in 2017. In early February 2024, Kyzym reported that "by the decision of the Minister of Foreign Affairs" he was "appointed ambassador-at-large for Belarus". As stated on the embassy's website, "since 2020, political dialogue between Ukraine and the Republic of Belarus has been effectively blocked.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics

