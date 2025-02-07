Long-time Ukrainian Ambassador to Belarus Kyzym resigns

Ambassador-at-Large for Belarus of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Ukraine's Ambassador to Belarus in 2017-2023 Ihor Kyzym announced that he was leaving the diplomatic service, UNN reports.

Today, for purely personal reasons, I have decided to resign from the diplomatic service and take a "well-deserved rest". Every person comes to a time when you realize that age is taking its toll and you cannot give one hundred percent to your work. But I cannot work in any other way, and in the current conditions I consider it unfair to the service to which I have devoted almost all my life - Kyzym wrote on Facebook.

He indicated that he had no intention of "giving up everything and joining the ‘couch potatoes’" and believed that he could "be useful in areas where (his) experience and competencies would be useful.

Addendum

Ihor Kyzym became Ukraine's ambassador to Belarus in 2017. In early February 2024, Kyzym reported that "by the decision of the Minister of Foreign Affairs" he was "appointed ambassador-at-large for Belarus". As stated on the embassy's website, "since 2020, political dialogue between Ukraine and the Republic of Belarus has been effectively blocked.