Live virus of a dangerous disease found in Russian dog vaccine

In Russia, live Aujeszky’s disease virus was detected in samples from the 20th batch of the "Multican-8" vaccine, following which reports had previously emerged of dogs dying after being vaccinated. TASS reports on the results of the study by the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision, writes UNN.

Details

The vaccine samples were taken in the Yaroslavl region. It was from there that the first reports of dogs dying after vaccination with the "Multican-8" product had previously begun to emerge.

According to the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision, laboratory tests confirmed the presence of live Aujeszky’s disease virus in samples from the 20th batch of the product.

What is known about Aujeszky’s disease

Aujeszky’s disease, also known as pseudorabies, is an acute viral disease that can affect domestic and wild animals.

The disease affects the central nervous system and can be fatal in many susceptible animal species. The detection of live virus in the vaccine occurred amid reports of dogs dying after the use of the product from this batch.

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