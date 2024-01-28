ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
"Live": an exhibition about the tragic events of the Holocaust opened in Kyiv

Kyiv

On the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the exhibition "Live" opened in Kyiv. The exhibition features works by Ukrainian artists reflecting the Holocaust tragedy, as well as documentary video archives.

On the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the exhibition project "Live" was opened at the Babyn Yar National Historical and Cultural Reserve. This was reported on the website of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Tragedies such as the Holocaust must remain in people's memories to prevent them from happening again. That is why our task is to pass on the facts about what happened at Babyn Yar and other places on the map of Europe and the world where people allowed themselves to commit a terrible crime against their neighbors from one generation to the next. Art that carries emotion is an effective tool in preserving history. After all, memory is something that is built on emotional impressions. And today's event is intended to trigger our feelings: to remind someone of the tragedy, and to open up this event to others,

to open this event," the statement said.

Details

The exhibition features works by two contemporary Ukrainian artists, Matvii Vaisberg and Oleksandr Zhyvotkov. The exhibition also includes documentary video archives of the Holocaust.

Image

The exhibition was complemented by the video work War by director Oleh Sosnov, photographer Oleksandr Glyadyelov and composer Anton Baibakov. It is based on the chronicle of the first year of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The eerie footage, shot immediately after the de-occupation of the Kyiv region, is not much different from the footage that spread around the world 78 years after the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Image

For reference

International Holocaust Remembrance Day is marked annually on January 27. The commemorative date was established by the UN General Assembly by its decision of November 1, 2005. 

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

