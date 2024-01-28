"Live": an exhibition about the tragic events of the Holocaust opened in Kyiv

On the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the exhibition project "Live" was opened at the Babyn Yar National Historical and Cultural Reserve. This was reported on the website of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Tragedies such as the Holocaust must remain in people's memories to prevent them from happening again. That is why our task is to pass on the facts about what happened at Babyn Yar and other places on the map of Europe and the world where people allowed themselves to commit a terrible crime against their neighbors from one generation to the next. Art that carries emotion is an effective tool in preserving history. After all, memory is something that is built on emotional impressions. And today's event is intended to trigger our feelings: to remind someone of the tragedy, and to open up this event to others, to open this event," the statement said.

Details

The exhibition features works by two contemporary Ukrainian artists, Matvii Vaisberg and Oleksandr Zhyvotkov. The exhibition also includes documentary video archives of the Holocaust.

The exhibition was complemented by the video work War by director Oleh Sosnov, photographer Oleksandr Glyadyelov and composer Anton Baibakov. It is based on the chronicle of the first year of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The eerie footage, shot immediately after the de-occupation of the Kyiv region, is not much different from the footage that spread around the world 78 years after the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

For reference

International Holocaust Remembrance Day is marked annually on January 27. The commemorative date was established by the UN General Assembly by its decision of November 1, 2005.

