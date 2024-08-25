Liudmyla Luzan wins gold at the World Rowing Championships

Ukrainian Lyudmyla Luzan won a gold medal at the 2024 World Canoeing Championships, which are taking place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, UNN reports .

The final competition day of the World Canoeing Championships is underway in Samarkand (Uzbekistan), where medals are being awarded in all non-Olympic disciplines. Liudmyla Luzan brought the second medal to the Ukrainian team! The Ukrainian became the world champion in the women's single sculls 500m by more than two seconds. - the statement said.

It is noted that this is Lyudmyla's fourth world title in her career!

