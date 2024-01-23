Lithuania and Poland to hold joint military exercises on the Isthmus of Suwalki

Lithuania and Poland intend to conduct joint military exercises in the strategic Suwalki corridor. The maneuvers are scheduled to take place in April 2024. This is reported by Delfi, according to UNN.

Details

We will strengthen military cooperation (with Poland - ed.), conduct joint exercises, look for additional forms of joint training of our armed forces, and increase military mobility Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said in Vilnius.

The last joint military exercises were held in 2023 in early July in Klaipeda, on the Danube River. Military Special Operations Forces of both countries were trained to liberate occupied critical infrastructure.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, who was visiting Vilnius on Sunday, said that the Suwalki corridor is "the region that requires special attention.

We know how sensitive the Suwalki Corridor is in terms of European security today Duda said.

AddendumAddendum

The Suwalki Corridor is a 100-kilometer-wide section of the border between Lithuania and Poland that borders the Kaliningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation to the west and Belarus to the east.

According to the U.S. military, this region is one of the potentially most hot spots in Europe. U.S. officials cite intelligence information indicating that Russians and Belarusians are interested in this area in the event of an escalation of a potential conflict with NATO countries.