Light snow, sometimes rain in Ukraine: forecasters give forecast for January 15

On Wednesday, January 15, there will be light snow in the western and some northern regions, sometimes with rain; in the rest of the territory there will be no precipitation. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on the roads of the western, northern and Vinnytsia regions there is sometimes ice. Southwest wind, 5-10 m/s.

Daytime temperatures will range from 2° Celsius to 3° Celsius, up to 5° Celsius in Odesa and Crimea, and 1-6° Celsius in the Carpathians.

In Kyiv and the region, light snow and rain are expected in some places during the day. There will be ice on the roads in some places. Southwest wind, 5-10 m/s. In the capital during the day it will be around 0°, in the Kyiv region from 2° below zero to 3° above zero.

