License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths

The Ministry of Health is forming a special commission that will conduct a detailed inspection of the private clinic Odrex's compliance with licensing conditions, UNN sources report. If violations are found, the Ministry of Health will revoke the clinic's license, thus making its operation impossible.

The Ministry of Health's actions to inspect the private clinic Odrex are not unexpected. After all, for more than a year, relatives of deceased and injured patients and journalists have been demanding attention to a number of deaths and injuries that could have been the result of negligence or incompetence of the institution's employees.

Meanwhile, at the Odrex clinic itself, the deaths of its patients do not seem to be a big problem. The lawyers of the scandalous private clinic are appealing court decisions to seize corporate rights and claim that the clinic is being targeted by "raiders." However, the seizure of Odrex clinic's corporate rights is a direct consequence of a criminal case regarding the death of a patient, in which there are already two suspects. The investigation also revealed signs of systemic violations in the institution's work, which are confirmed by dozens of testimonies from victims.

It should be recalled that for more than a year, the scandal surrounding the Odesa private clinic Odrex has remained one of the most discussed topics in the medical field. It all started with the death of a patient - businessman and developer Adnan Kivan, who was treated at the institution from May to October 2024. According to investigators, due to improper actions of doctors, the man developed sepsis, which, against the background of an oncological process, led to death.

The Prosecutor General's Office announced that suspicions were served to two Odrex medics - Vitaliy Rusakov, head of the surgical department, and oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska. It should be noted that Mariia Bielotserkovska was dismissed from the clinic almost immediately after Adnan Kivan's death.

Later, a forensic medical examination established a direct causal link between the actions of Odrex medics and the patient's death: doctors failed to adequately respond to complications, did not prescribe necessary medications, including antibiotics after surgery, and performed procedures contraindicated in his condition.

Now the scandal is only gaining momentum - more and more relatives of those who died due to "treatment" at "Odrex" have begun to publicly speak about violations in the medical institution and tell their stories.

People point to possible facts of falsification of medical documentation, extortion of money, as well as the recurrence of errors, which gives grounds to speak about systemic problems in the "Odrex" clinic.