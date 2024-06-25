"Leaked" Ukrainian Armed Forces geolocations to enemy chatbot: informant detained in Dnipro

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a racist supporter in Dnipro who was passing geolocations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Russia and publicly calling for the seizure of power in Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

The attacker was a 36-year-old blogger from the regional center. In the spring of this year, he wrote a message to an enemy chatbot offering his help in the war against Ukraine, - the statement said.

Details

After receiving feedback from the occupiers, their accomplice began collecting intelligence on the deployment and movement of the Defense Forces in Dnipro. The informant focused on the places of the largest concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Armed Forces.

In addition, the enemy was interested in the coordinates of local TCCs and logistics bases of Ukrainian defenders, as well as up-to-date information on the consequences of enemy "arrivals". To gather intelligence, the offender traveled around the city and tracked down the locations he needed.

At the same time, the blogger recorded streams in which he spoke in support of the occupation groups of the Russian Federation and called for a violent seizure of power in Ukraine. He posted the destructive videos under a pseudonym on his own channel on the YouTube video hosting service.

SBU officers timely exposed the offender, documented his reconnaissance and subversive activities in stages and detained him. At the same time, the SBU took comprehensive measures to secure the base points and routes of movement of Ukrainian troops.

During the search of the detainee's apartment, the police seized draft records, a computer and a mobile phone that he used to cooperate with the occupiers.

SBU investigators have now served him a notice of suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

ч. 7 of Art. 111-1 (collaboration);

ч. 2, Art. 109 (public calls for violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or for the seizure of state power);

ч. 2, Part 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The offender is in custody. He faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

