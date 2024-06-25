$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91669 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 103708 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120236 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189535 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233840 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143480 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369232 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181763 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149639 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197929 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

"Leaked" Ukrainian Armed Forces geolocations to enemy chatbot: informant detained in Dnipro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22802 views

The Security Service detained a Russian collaborator in Dnipro, who was passing geolocations of the Armed Forces to the enemy and publicly calling for the seizure of power in Ukraine.

"Leaked" Ukrainian Armed Forces geolocations to enemy chatbot: informant detained in Dnipro

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a racist supporter in Dnipro who was passing geolocations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Russia and publicly calling for the seizure of power in Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

The attacker was a 36-year-old blogger from the regional center. In the spring of this year, he wrote a message to an enemy chatbot offering his help in the war against Ukraine,

- the statement said.

Details

After receiving feedback from the occupiers, their accomplice began collecting intelligence on the deployment and movement of the Defense Forces in Dnipro. The informant focused on the places of the largest concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Armed Forces.

In addition, the enemy was interested in the coordinates of local TCCs and logistics bases of Ukrainian defenders, as well as up-to-date information on the consequences of enemy "arrivals". To gather intelligence, the offender traveled around the city and tracked down the locations he needed.

At the same time, the blogger recorded streams in which he spoke in support of the occupation groups of the Russian Federation and called for a violent seizure of power in Ukraine. He posted the destructive videos under a pseudonym on his own channel on the YouTube video hosting service.

SBU officers timely exposed the offender, documented his reconnaissance and subversive activities in stages and detained him. At the same time, the SBU took comprehensive measures to secure the base points and routes of movement of Ukrainian troops.

During the search of the detainee's apartment, the police seized draft records, a computer and a mobile phone that he used to cooperate with the occupiers.

SBU investigators have now served him a notice of suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • ч. 7 of Art. 111-1 (collaboration);
  • ч. 2, Art. 109 (public calls for violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or for the seizure of state power);
  • ч. 2, Part 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The offender is in custody. He faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Helped the Russian Federation carry out subversive activities against Ukraine: a border guard was detained in Volhynia6/24/24, 10:58 AM • 17264 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
