Helped the Russian Federation carry out subversive activities against Ukraine: a border guard was detained in Volhynia

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90232 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 101238 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118526 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188642 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233063 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143072 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368936 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181720 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149618 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197906 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64461 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72375 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98758 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84722 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30235 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 90224 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84886 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 101224 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98926 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118517 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 598 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3994 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11532 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13184 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17213 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Helped the Russian Federation carry out subversive activities against Ukraine: a border guard was detained in Volhynia

Kyiv • UNN

 17264 views

Law enforcement officers detained a border guard who spied for the invaders of the Russian Federation on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border , he faces life in prison.

Helped the Russian Federation carry out subversive activities against Ukraine: a border guard was detained in Volhynia

Counterintelligence of the security service with the assistance of the leadership of the State Border Service exposed a Border Guard-an agent of the FSB. He collected information about the Defense Forces on the northern borders of Volhynia. This is reported by the Office of the prosecutor general, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Volyn specialized prosecutor's office in the field of defense of the Western Region, a Border Guard serviceman was notified of suspicion on the fact of high treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).,

- the message says.

Details

According to the investigation, the senior sergeant, who headed the department in the traffic police, provided the representative of the enemy's special services with data containing official information and state secrets.

It is noted that the recruited contract soldier reported to the agents of the FSB of the Russian Federation on the full-time number, available weapons, military equipment, means of protecting the state border with Belarus, the composition and routes of border guards, their locations.

He also informed the enemy about his colleagues and leadership, in particular, called their positions, military ranks, mobile phone numbers and other personal data.

The suspect communicated with his curators through anonymous chats in the messenger, and came to their attention while serving in the east of the country.

He was detained near his place of service in Volhynia.

Now the suspect has been given a preventive measure in the form of detention without the right to pay bail.

russian agent who launched missile strikes on Kharkiv sentenced to 15 years behind bars6/21/24, 2:16 PM • 33645 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
