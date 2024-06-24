Helped the Russian Federation carry out subversive activities against Ukraine: a border guard was detained in Volhynia

Counterintelligence of the security service with the assistance of the leadership of the State Border Service exposed a Border Guard-an agent of the FSB. He collected information about the Defense Forces on the northern borders of Volhynia. This is reported by the Office of the prosecutor general, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Volyn specialized prosecutor's office in the field of defense of the Western Region, a Border Guard serviceman was notified of suspicion on the fact of high treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)., - the message says.



Details

According to the investigation, the senior sergeant, who headed the department in the traffic police, provided the representative of the enemy's special services with data containing official information and state secrets.

It is noted that the recruited contract soldier reported to the agents of the FSB of the Russian Federation on the full-time number, available weapons, military equipment, means of protecting the state border with Belarus, the composition and routes of border guards, their locations.

He also informed the enemy about his colleagues and leadership, in particular, called their positions, military ranks, mobile phone numbers and other personal data.

The suspect communicated with his curators through anonymous chats in the messenger, and came to their attention while serving in the east of the country.

He was detained near his place of service in Volhynia.

Now the suspect has been given a preventive measure in the form of detention without the right to pay bail.

