Leaders of eight member countries called on the EU leadership to ban former Russian soldiers from entering Schengen

Eight member states have appealed to the European Union leadership to prepare a ban on entry into the Schengen area for individuals who fought in the ranks of the Russian army. This was announced by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

Nausėda noted that the leaders of all three Baltic states, Poland, Finland, Sweden, Germany, and Romania appealed to European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and explained their concerns about the threat that former Russian soldiers could pose if they entered Europe.

In our opinion, one of the most serious and persistent risks is the potential entry into the Schengen area of former and currently active combatant servicemen in the Russian army. The entry of such individuals can have serious consequences for the security of all member states. Therefore, decisive and coordinated actions are immediately needed to prevent negative consequences. - the statement reads.

Recall

In February, Estonia added 1073 Russian militants to the list of persons banned from entering the Schengen area. These individuals committed crimes in Ukraine and pose a threat to European security.