Law enforcers made more than 164 thousand decisions on granting weapons permits

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 84070 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110094 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139643 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137315 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176053 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171560 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282542 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178200 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167196 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148830 views

Popular news
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106368 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 83991 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 35950 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 58401 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 43711 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 84070 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282542 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250179 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235298 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260618 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 43711 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 139643 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106620 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106611 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122724 views
Law enforcers made more than 164 thousand decisions on granting weapons permits

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29350 views

The National Police reviewed 175,327 applications for weapons permits, approving 164,485 of them.

Police officers have made 164,485 decisions to grant weapons permits. In total, law enforcement officers received 175,327 applications, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said, UNN reports.

As of the end of the year, Ukrainians had submitted more than 175,000 applications for various types of weapons permits. Police officers made more than 164 thousand decisions to grant the relevant permits

- Klymenko said.

He noted that the issue of creating a Unified Register of Weapons was one of the key areas of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The register of declarations is open: which ministers have submitted declarations 11.12.23, 12:11 • 31454 views

The minister added that the registry became fully operational in June 2023, which made it possible to strengthen control over the circulation of firearms, while simplifying the process of registration for citizens.

Recall

In Ukraine, in February last year , the Unified Register of Weapons, which was presented by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, began to function.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society

