Law enforcers made more than 164 thousand decisions on granting weapons permits

Police officers have made 164,485 decisions to grant weapons permits. In total, law enforcement officers received 175,327 applications, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said, UNN reports.

He noted that the issue of creating a Unified Register of Weapons was one of the key areas of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The minister added that the registry became fully operational in June 2023, which made it possible to strengthen control over the circulation of firearms, while simplifying the process of registration for citizens.

In Ukraine, in February last year , the Unified Register of Weapons, which was presented by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, began to function.