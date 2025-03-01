Lavrov spoke about the alleged night attack on Turkish Stream and appealed to Turkey
Lavrov informed the Turkish Foreign Minister about the alleged attack of Ukrainian drones on the gas pipeline compressor station.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan about the night attack on the Russian compressor station on the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, UNN reports, citing the Russian media.
According to the information, Lavrov informed Fidanom about the attack on the compressor station "Russkaya" in the Krasnodar region, which supplies gas through the Turkish Stream pipeline . Lavrov also asked the Turkish Foreign Minister to use Turkey's influence on Kyiv.
Fidan himself assured that "the necessary measures will be taken.
"While repelling the attack by Russian air defense units, all three Ukrainian UAVs were shot down at a safe distance from the compressor station. The compressor station is currently supplying gas to the Turkish Stream pipeline in a normal mode," the agency reported .
As confirmed by Anadolu Agency, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.
According to information obtained from sources in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the latest developments around the conflict in Ukraine were discussed during the meeting.
On Sunday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will represent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at an important meeting on the situation in Ukraine in London.
He is expected to emphasize that ensuring long-term security, economic stability and prosperity in the region should be a common goal of the upcoming negotiations.