Medicines did not become cheaper, the marketing ban between pharmacies and manufacturers did not yield the expected result – Director of the "Patients of Ukraine" Charitable Foundation
Medicines did not become cheaper, the marketing ban between pharmacies and manufacturers did not yield the expected result – Director of the “Patients of Ukraine” Charitable Foundation
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
Large-scale aviation and air defense exercises will be held in Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 718 views

From June 23 to 27, large-scale flight-tactical exercises of the Air Force and Air Defense will take place in Belarus. The military will practice strikes on ground targets, withdrawal of aviation units, support of ground troops, and other tasks.

Large-scale aviation and air defense exercises will be held in Belarus

Large-scale flight and tactical exercises involving the Air Force and Air Defense Forces will be held in Belarus from June 23 to 27. During the training, the military will practice striking ground targets.  This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, writes UNN.

Details

The exercises envisage practicing the withdrawal of aviation units from the zone of conditional strike by enemy air attack weapons, supporting ground troops in blocking and destroying the enemy, and striking ground targets.

In addition, during the exercises, aircraft will provide fighter cover, conduct aerial reconnaissance, perform transport and landing tasks, and evacuate pilots who have suffered a disaster.

The main attention during the exercises is paid to "improving the commander's training."

"The main attention will be paid to improving the commander's training and practical skills of flight crews in the course of combat operations, developing high combat and moral-psychological qualities among personnel," the report says.

Recall

The joint Russian-Belarusian exercise "Zapad-2025", which will take place in Belarus, is scheduled for September. About 13,000 people are expected to take part in them. Maksym Zhorin, deputy commander of the 3rd separate assault brigade, lieutenant colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated on June 11 that Russia's summer exercises in Belarus could turn into an offensive on the Kyiv, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Rivne or Chernihiv regions. He stated that this threat should also be kept in mind, although they have not yet made a decision on whether to make this attempt.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

