Large-scale aviation and air defense exercises will be held in Belarus

Large-scale flight and tactical exercises involving the Air Force and Air Defense Forces will be held in Belarus from June 23 to 27. During the training, the military will practice striking ground targets. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, writes UNN.

Details

The exercises envisage practicing the withdrawal of aviation units from the zone of conditional strike by enemy air attack weapons, supporting ground troops in blocking and destroying the enemy, and striking ground targets.

In addition, during the exercises, aircraft will provide fighter cover, conduct aerial reconnaissance, perform transport and landing tasks, and evacuate pilots who have suffered a disaster.

The main attention during the exercises is paid to "improving the commander's training."

"The main attention will be paid to improving the commander's training and practical skills of flight crews in the course of combat operations, developing high combat and moral-psychological qualities among personnel," the report says.

Recall

The joint Russian-Belarusian exercise "Zapad-2025", which will take place in Belarus, is scheduled for September. About 13,000 people are expected to take part in them. Maksym Zhorin, deputy commander of the 3rd separate assault brigade, lieutenant colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated on June 11 that Russia's summer exercises in Belarus could turn into an offensive on the Kyiv, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Rivne or Chernihiv regions. He stated that this threat should also be kept in mind, although they have not yet made a decision on whether to make this attempt.