The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, held an online meeting with the President of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region of the French Republic, Renaud Muselier, reports UNN.

"Land reclamation, support for children's healthcare facilities, rehabilitation of the military, and the energy situation were the main topics of the online meeting with the President of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region of the French Republic, Renaud Muselier. This year, due to excessive drought in the south of Odesa region, our farmers have lost up to 50% of their sunflower and other crops. Therefore, the reconstruction of irrigation systems is very important for us. I handed Mr. Muselier our best practices and projects, and we are counting on France's help, as our Bessarabia and the Côte d'Azur have similar climatic features," he writes.

Kiper also discussed with the President of the French region assistance in the rehabilitation of the military and the reconstruction of the Odesa Regional Children's Clinical Hospital. "We will cooperate in these areas as well. Thank you for your special attention to Odesa region," he added.

Odesa region has become the epicenter of international meetings. Last year, more than 100 delegations visited the region. For example, in December, Spyridon Lambridis, Special Envoy of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Ukraine, and Dimitrios Dokhtis, Consul General of the Hellenic Republic in Odesa, visited Odesa region. They both condemned the Russian attacks and declared the readiness of the Greek side to contribute to the reconstruction of Odesa region in the postwar period. That same month, Kiper met with Swedish officials to discuss Russia's ongoing attacks and to seek further support for regional security. As a result of the meeting, Odesa expects Swedish assistance in strengthening regional security.

In November, the newly appointed British Foreign Secretary David Cameronvisited Odesa. During the visit, Cameron familiarized himself with the consequences of Russian terrorism targeting Ukrainian grain, port civilian infrastructure, and architectural monuments in Odesa.