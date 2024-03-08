Lack of public transport drivers in occupied Donetsk due to mobilization - CNS

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 15340 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 47882 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 38867 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 202692 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 184057 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 174467 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220129 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249017 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154829 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371568 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 165129 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 58666 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 77340 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 40001 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 32143 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 11260 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 47882 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 202693 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 165375 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 184058 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10019 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19260 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19919 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 32304 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 40168 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Lack of public transport drivers in occupied Donetsk due to mobilization - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50332 views

Due to the mobilization of most of the male population to the occupier's army and the lack of housing, there is a shortage of public transport drivers and vehicles in russian-occupied Donetsk.

Lack of public transport drivers in occupied Donetsk due to mobilization - CNS

In occupied Donetsk, there is a shortage of public transport drivers, as most of the male population was mobilized into the ranks of the occupier's army. The occupation administration handed over some of the "free" vehicles to the russian army, according to the National Resistance Center, UNN reports .

Details

The public transportation network in russian-occupied Donetsk continues to shrink. For example, there is a significant shortage of drivers in the city, as most of the male population has been mobilized into the ranks of the occupying army. Also, a significant number of people left the city due to the lack of living conditions there

- the statement said.

It is also noted that the occupation administration handed over many "free" vehicles to the russian army because of the reluctance of people to come to the city from russia.

Recall

In the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia , payments of salaries to employees of public institutions are delayed.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
Donetsk
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90