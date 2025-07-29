Kyiv's "Dynamo" defeated Maltese "Hamrun Spartans" and advanced to the 3rd qualifying round of the Champions League

Kyiv's "Dynamo" secured a confident victory over Maltese "Hamrun Spartans" in the second leg of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 season. This was reported by UNN.

Details

In the 28th minute of the nominally home match, the champions of Ukraine took the lead thanks to a goal by Vanat - 1:0.

Before the break, "Dynamo" doubled their lead thanks to an accurate shot by Brazhko - 2:0.

Towards the end of the game, Mykhavko scored another goal, setting the final score - 3:0.

It should be added that the opponent of Kyiv in the third qualifying round of the Champions League will be determined tomorrow in the return match between Israeli "Maccabi" (Tel Aviv) and Cypriot "Pafos". The first match between these teams ended in a 1:1 draw.

Recall

Kyiv's "Dynamo" defeated Maltese "Hamrun Spartans" with a score of 3:0 in the first match of the 2nd qualifying round of the Champions League. The goals were scored by Vladyslav Vanat, Nazariy Voloshyn, and Vitaliy Buyalskyi.

