Kyivan tried to go abroad by marrying his 80-year-old mother-in-law

Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

At the Mohyliv-Podilskyi checkpoint in Vinnytsia region, a 44-year-old Kyiv resident tried to cross the border by marrying his 80-year-old mother-in-law. However, they could not convincingly explain the circumstances of their "marriage." This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Two Kyiv residents arrived at the Mohyliv-Podilskyi checkpoint for departure from Ukraine: a 44-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman with a disability. Despite the significant age difference, the couple claimed that they were united by sincere feelings. However, during their conversation with border guards, their story began to raise doubts.

During the conversation with border guards, this story "fell apart." The "lovers" got confused in their answers and could not consistently explain the details of their life together. It turned out that the woman is the mother of the man's common-law wife, who is currently abroad. Thus, "love without age limits" turned out to be a legend for an attempt at illegal departure - stated in the SBGS post.

Currently, the couple has been denied passage across the state border, and a report on the detection of signs of a criminal offense has been sent to the National Police.

Administration does not deter: Demchenko stated that there are record holders for attempts to illegally cross the border