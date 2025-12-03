Kyiv prepares for traffic restrictions: temporary security measures to be introduced in the city center due to the visit of foreign delegations

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 9220 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 15779 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 20776 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 17641 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 22214 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 21970 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 24051 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 29428 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 37186 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 30745 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.7m/s
93%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 30225 views
Fell into a yard in occupied Makiivka: Russian bomber 'lost' another aerial bombDecember 3, 11:54 AM • 7586 views
NATO Secretary General revealed two things to pressure Russians if peace talks drag on or are fruitlessDecember 3, 12:00 PM • 4748 views
China's Foreign Ministry stated that using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine would not contribute to ending the warDecember 3, 12:35 PM • 18690 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing UkraineDecember 3, 12:41 PM • 19689 views
Publications
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 20777 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 30321 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 48442 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 51058 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 60076 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Mykhailo Fedorov
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kryvyi Rih
China
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 58646 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 61054 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 115731 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 89315 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 105013 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Airbus A320 series
FIFA (video game series)

Kyiv prepares for traffic restrictions: temporary security measures to be introduced in the city center due to the visit of foreign delegations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

On December 4, temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced in the center of Kyiv. This is due to security measures involving foreign delegations.

Kyiv prepares for traffic restrictions: temporary security measures to be introduced in the city center due to the visit of foreign delegations

On Thursday, December 4, temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in the central part of Kyiv. As warned by the State Protection Department of Ukraine (UDO), this is due to security measures involving foreign delegations, writes UNN.

Details

The UDO urged residents and guests of the capital to take this information into account when planning their movements around the city.

Traffic restrictions are a standard procedure introduced in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On State Protection of State Authorities of Ukraine and Officials". State protection is provided to heads of foreign states, governments, parliaments, and international organizations who are in Ukraine on official or working visits.

Farewell to Dynamo legend Volodymyr Muntian held in Kyiv03.12.25, 20:50 • 1152 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyKyiv
Ukraine
Kyiv