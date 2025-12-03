Kyiv prepares for traffic restrictions: temporary security measures to be introduced in the city center due to the visit of foreign delegations

On Thursday, December 4, temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in the central part of Kyiv. As warned by the State Protection Department of Ukraine (UDO), this is due to security measures involving foreign delegations, writes UNN.

Details

The UDO urged residents and guests of the capital to take this information into account when planning their movements around the city.

Traffic restrictions are a standard procedure introduced in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On State Protection of State Authorities of Ukraine and Officials". State protection is provided to heads of foreign states, governments, parliaments, and international organizations who are in Ukraine on official or working visits.

