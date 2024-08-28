Kuleba to visit Poland and EU ministers' meeting in Brussels

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will pay working visits to Poland and Belgium on August 28-29. He will hold talks with his Polish counterpart and take part in an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said, UNN reports.

Details

"On August 28-29, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will pay working visits to Poland and the Kingdom of Belgium," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

On August 28 in Poland, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister will hold bilateral talks with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski. The Ukrainian and Polish ministers will participate in the Campus - the Future of Poland forum in Olsztyn.

On August 29, in Brussels, Dmytro Kuleba will take part in an informal meeting of the EU foreign ministers.

The key topics of discussion will include strengthening military support for Ukraine from the EU and its member states, enhancing air defense capabilities, advancing negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, and attracting the widest possible global support for the Peace Formula on the way to the second Peace Summit, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

