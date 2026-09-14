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Kryvonos has not yet been officially served with a notice of suspicion: NABU and SAPO respond to Kravchenko’s statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

NABU stated that Semen Kryvonos had not been officially served with a notice of suspicion. The Bureau also denied the seizure of criminal proceedings.

Kryvonos has not yet been officially served with a notice of suspicion: NABU and SAPO respond to Kravchenko’s statement

The NABU stated that the Bureau's Director, Semen Kryvonos, has not yet been officially served with a notice of suspicion. The agency also denied seizing the criminal proceedings referred to by the Prosecutor General. The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reports this, UNN reports.

Regarding the Prosecutor General's statement, we inform you that NABU and SAPO view these actions as a continuation of the systematic attack on independent anti-corruption bodies. This attack did not begin today. Its active phase began last summer, when one of the main objectives was an attempt to subordinate NABU and SAPO to the Office of the Prosecutor General. NABU and SAPO do not take part in political struggles. We act exclusively within the law and are ready to defend the independence of the anti-corruption system. As of now, no notice of suspicion has been officially served on NABU Director Semen Kryvonos

- the post reads.

In addition, according to the agency, NABU did not seize any of the criminal proceedings referred to in the Prosecutor General's statements.

All claims that NABU allegedly seized such proceedings are untrue. Therefore, the statements of the Prosecutor General, who recently submitted his resignation, currently have a public rather than procedural nature. We emphasize separately that NABU and SAPO have never offered or demanded any kind of "immunity" for anyone – neither for their employees nor for other persons. More detailed information will follow soon

- the SAPO post reads.

We remind you

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had signed a notice of suspicion for NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, whom he suspects of falsifying official documents and other offenses. He also reported another notice of suspicion concerning a person close to the head of SAPO.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Ruslan Kravchenko
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine