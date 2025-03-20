Kramatorsk was hit by the Russian Federation, preliminary reports indicate casualties - CMA
Kyiv • UNN
Kramatorsk was hit by an enemy strike. According to preliminary information, there are casualties. The consequences are being clarified.
In Donetsk region, Kramatorsk was hit by an enemy strike, according to preliminary information, there are casualties, said the head of the Kramatorsk MBA Oleksandr Goncharenko in Facebook this morning, writes UNN.
Details
"Kramatorsk was hit by an enemy strike. According to preliminary information, there are casualties. We are clarifying the consequences," Goncharenko wrote.
