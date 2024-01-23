Kirby: Lack of US aid will have catastrophic consequences for Ukraine

If the US Congress refuses to approve further aid for Ukraine, it could have "catastrophic consequences" for Kyiv. This was stated by the coordinator of the White House National Security Council John Kirby during a briefing, UNN reports .

He said that President Joe Biden is aware that other countries are watching what the US is doing.

But our allies and partners are also watching us closely, because the U.S. leadership has provided critical support to Ukraine. We have literally led the way not only in contributions, but also in coordinating the contributions of other countries to get aid to Ukraine Kirby said.

According to Kirby, it is obvious that both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are closely monitoring the provision of assistance to Ukraine.

When asked what would happen if Congress refused to approve further aid for Ukraine, the administration official emphasized that American leadership would be shaken, which would cause some countries to reconsider their contributions.

And this could have potentially catastrophic consequences for Ukraine Kirby emphasized

Next few months will be critical for Ukraine - John Kirby