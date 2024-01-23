ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Kirby: Lack of US aid will have catastrophic consequences for Ukraine

Kirby: Lack of US aid will have catastrophic consequences for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55311 views

John Kirby, coordinator of the White House National Security Council, warns that if the US Congress does not approve further aid to Ukraine, it could lead to "catastrophic consequences" for the country. A refusal could also affect the contributions of other countries.

If the US Congress refuses to approve further aid for Ukraine, it could have "catastrophic consequences" for Kyiv. This was stated by the coordinator of the White House National Security Council John Kirby during a briefing, UNN reports .

Details

He said that President Joe Biden is aware that other countries are watching what the US is doing.

But our allies and partners are also watching us closely, because the U.S. leadership has provided critical support to Ukraine. We have literally led the way not only in contributions, but also in coordinating the contributions of other countries to get aid to Ukraine

Kirby said.

According to Kirby, it is obvious that both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are closely monitoring the provision of assistance to Ukraine.

When asked what would happen if Congress refused to approve further aid for Ukraine, the administration official emphasized that American leadership would be shaken, which would cause some countries to reconsider their contributions.

And this could have potentially catastrophic consequences for Ukraine

Kirby emphasized

Next few months will be critical for Ukraine - John Kirby23.01.24, 04:20 • 35847 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

