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Khmara confirmed that he will become a civilian before the Verkhovna Rada votes on his candidacy for the post of defense minister, MP says

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4646 views

Yevhen Khmara confirmed that by the time the Verkhovna Rada votes on his candidacy for the post of defense minister, he will already be a civilian.

Khmara confirmed that he will become a civilian before the Verkhovna Rada votes on his candidacy for the post of defense minister, MP says

Yevhen Khmara confirmed that by the time the Verkhovna Rada votes on his candidacy for the post of Minister of Defense, he will already be a civilian. MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this, noting that a faction meeting with the candidates for the posts of Minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs — Yevhen Khmara and Andrii Sybiha — had begun, UNN reports.

Yevhen Khmara confirmed in response to my question that by the time of the vote on his candidacy for the post of Minister of Defense, he would already be a civilian 

- Zheleznyak reported. 

According to the MP, Khmara's discharge from military service is being carried out in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service" (Article 26), namely in connection with organizational measures for senior officers. 

He (Khmara — ed.) confirmed that all the necessary documents had already been signed. That is, as of now he is a serviceman, but this will change very soon 

- Zheleznyak added.

Zelenskyy submitted nominations for the appointment of Khmara and Sybiha; the vote will take place tomorrow — MP18.08.26, 16:15 • 19719 views

Context

On July 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had decided to dismiss Mykhailo Fedorov from the post of Minister of Defense. Former acting head of the SBU Yevhenii Khmara was appointed as his temporary replacement.

Subsequently, protests took place in many cities across Ukraine over Fedorov's dismissal. Activists demanded not only that he be returned to the Ministry of Defense, but also that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine be replaced.

Later, Oleksandr Syrskyi announced his resignation from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Mykhailo Drapatyi became the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Andrii Sybiha, the minister in the previous government, became acting head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after Yuliia Svyrydenko's government resigned.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics