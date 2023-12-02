Kherson under occupants' fire: explosions are heard in the city
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shell Kherson, explosions are reported in Dniprovsky district.
Russian occupants are shelling Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank. Several explosions were heard in the Dniprovsky district of the city. This was reported by the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.
Several explosions were heard in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson! The Russian army is shelling the city from the temporarily occupied left bank. Move to safer places! Stay away from windows
Addendum
Over the past day, the enemy actively fired at Kherson region. One person died as a result of enemy attacks.