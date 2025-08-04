$41.760.05
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 19126 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
11:14 AM • 47655 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 36871 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 47780 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 57622 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 60179 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 57819 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 77999 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 299176 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Kharkiv resident suspected of shooting and beating a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 826 views

In Kharkiv, a man born in 1981 has been notified of suspicion for hooliganism. He shot and beat a 22-year-old veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who is in satisfactory condition.

Kharkiv resident suspected of shooting and beating a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A man detained for beating and shooting a Ukrainian Armed Forces veteran has been notified of suspicion in Kharkiv, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on the evening of August 3. The police received a report of a shooting in the Industrialnyi district from eyewitnesses.

According to the police, during a sudden conflict, one of the participants pulled out a traumatic pistol and shot the opponent at close range, after which he beat him.

"A 22-year-old veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. Currently, his condition is satisfactory," the police noted.

Police officers promptly located and detained the shooter. He turned out to be a local resident born in 1981. He was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Article 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The attacker has been notified of suspicion of committing a crime

- the police reported.

The sanction of the article provides for up to 7 years of imprisonment.

Pavlo Zinchenko

