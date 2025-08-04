Kharkiv resident suspected of shooting and beating a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, a man born in 1981 has been notified of suspicion for hooliganism. He shot and beat a 22-year-old veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who is in satisfactory condition.
A man detained for beating and shooting a Ukrainian Armed Forces veteran has been notified of suspicion in Kharkiv, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast reported on Monday, writes UNN.
Details
The incident occurred on the evening of August 3. The police received a report of a shooting in the Industrialnyi district from eyewitnesses.
According to the police, during a sudden conflict, one of the participants pulled out a traumatic pistol and shot the opponent at close range, after which he beat him.
"A 22-year-old veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. Currently, his condition is satisfactory," the police noted.
Police officers promptly located and detained the shooter. He turned out to be a local resident born in 1981. He was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Article 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The attacker has been notified of suspicion of committing a crime
The sanction of the article provides for up to 7 years of imprisonment.
In Kharkiv, a man shot a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and then beat him03.08.25, 21:41 • 9670 views