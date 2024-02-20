Kazakh President to pay working visit to Russia on February 21

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to Russia on February 21 to participate in the opening ceremony of the international tournament "Games of the Future" in Kazan, UNN reports with reference to Tengrinews.kz.

The event is also expected to be attended by the heads of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as representatives of other states.

