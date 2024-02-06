Kazakhstan has a new prime minister - Olzhas Bektenov, former head of President Tokayev's administration, has been appointed

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has approved a decree appointing the former head of the presidential administration as prime minister of the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the president of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the Decree of the Head of State, Olzhas Abayevich Bektenov has been appointed Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan and dismissed from his previous position," the statement reads.

Bektenov's nomination became known this morning.

I propose the candidacy of Olzhas Bektenov - Tokayev said at a meeting of the lower house of parliament.

The deputies then proceeded to discuss and vote.

Olzhas Bektenov was born on December 13, 1980 in Almaty. The official is known to have graduated from the Kazakh State Law Academy; in 2005-2006, he was the chief expert of the legal department of the Office of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. In the period from 2006 to 2017, he held positions in the presidential administration, as well as in the department of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Bektenov also served as Deputy Head of the Agency for Civil Service and Anti-Corruption for two years. According to official information, in February 2022, Olzhas Bektenov became the head of the Anti-Corruption Agency, and in April 2023, he worked as the head of President Tokayev's administration.

