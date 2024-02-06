Kazakhstan has a new prime minister - Olzhas Bektenov, former head of President Tokayev's administration, has been appointed

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 68311 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117500 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122438 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164432 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165063 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267306 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176801 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166829 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148600 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237469 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100208 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 62928 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 34602 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 31275 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 44571 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267306 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237469 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222810 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248270 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234447 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117500 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100297 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100736 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117239 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117884 views
Kazakhstan has a new prime minister - Olzhas Bektenov, former head of President Tokayev's administration, has been appointed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21984 views

Kazakh President Tokayev has appointed his former chief of staff, Olzhas Bektenov, as the new Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has approved a decree appointing the former head of the presidential administration as prime minister of the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the president of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Details

According to the Decree of the Head of State, Olzhas Abayevich Bektenov has been appointed Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan and dismissed from his previous position," the statement reads.

Bektenov's nomination became known this morning.

I propose the candidacy of Olzhas Bektenov

 - Tokayev said at a meeting of the lower house of parliament.

The deputies then proceeded to discuss and vote.

HelpHelp

Olzhas Bektenov was born on December 13, 1980 in Almaty. The official is known to have graduated from the Kazakh State Law Academy; in 2005-2006, he was the chief expert of the legal department of the Office of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. In the period from 2006 to 2017, he held positions in the presidential administration, as well as in the department of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Bektenov also served as Deputy Head of the Agency for Civil Service and Anti-Corruption for two years. According to official information, in February 2022, Olzhas Bektenov became the head of the Anti-Corruption Agency, and in April 2023, he worked as the head of President Tokayev's administration.

Recall

Kazakh President Tokayev announces the resignation of the government and appoints acting Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the intensification of bilateral trade and economic relations and political dialogue with Kazakhstani Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Production of Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Anka in Kazakhstan will begin in 2024.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

