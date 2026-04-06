Kate Middleton appeared at a public Easter celebration after a difficult diagnosis

Kate Middleton attended an Easter service with her family in Windsor. For the occasion, she chose a familiar look and complemented it with her favorite DeMellier brand bag. This was her first public Easter celebration since her cancer diagnosis in 2024. This is reported by In Style, according to UNN.

Details

On April 5, Princess Catherine of Wales attended a service at St. George's Chapel. For the event, she wore a cream dress that she had previously worn in 2022.

She complemented her look with pearl earrings from Queen Elizabeth's collection. Also, Kate Middleton chose a DeMellier handbag worth $450 with a geometric gold clasp.

Prince William and their children – Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis – were with her at the service. The event took place in Windsor, England.

The handbag had a compact size and a concise design. It was brown and easily fit in one hand.

The accessory is considered one of Middleton's favorites in her wardrobe, but due to its small size, it was difficult to spot at first glance during public appearances. Up close, the bag looks practical for everyday essentials.

The Easter service was an important public appearance for the Princess of Wales after she was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

Recall

The Prince and Princess of Wales published a black-and-white portrait, and Meghan Markle shared a rare photo of Prince Harry with his daughter Lilibet. This happened amid new accusations regarding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ties to Jeffrey Epstein.