Kamala Harris agrees to debate Trump again: his reaction is unknown

Kamala Harris has agreed to a second debate with Donald Trump. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

This event may take place on October 23.

There should be no reason for Donald Trump to refuse this debate - said a representative of Harris' campaign headquarters.

Trump has not yet responded to CNN's offer. Earlier, he publicly stated that he did not plan to meet Harris for a second time, which raises doubts about his participation in future debates. The tense relationship between Trump and CNN may also complicate the arrangement, as the ex-president has repeatedly accused the TV channel of spreading false information about him.

Thus, it remains to be seen whether Trump will accept the challenge.

Harris confirms meeting with Zelenskyy next week: seventh in a row